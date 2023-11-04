Tano North MP presents 30 motorbikes to NPP Area Coordinators

By Dennis Peprah

Koforidua, (ER), Nov. 4, GNA – Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency, has presented 30 brand new motorbikes to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency office.

According to the MP, also the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, the machines are to be distributed among the 25 NPP Electoral Area Coordinators in the constituency to enable them to intensify the 2024 electioneering campaign.

The bikes would enable the coordinators to reach out to the masses in the hard-to-reach communities and propagate the achievements and canvas votes for the MP, and the NPP in general to retain political power in the next general election.

Dr Prempeh made the presentation on the sidelines of the Tano North Polling Station Chairmen and Coordinators Conference held at Koforidua, near Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region on the theme: “strategies to adopt in breaking the eight”.

The office of the MP instituted the conference, held annually, and attended by the 122 polling station chairmen and the 25 Electoral Area Coordinators in the constituency to identify, deliberate and tackle emerging challenges confronting the party in the constituency.

Dr Prempeh emphasised the various constituencies remained the strong pillars and strength of the NPP, hence the need to resource the coordinators and the polling station executives to inspire or motivate them to do more to make the party vibrant at the grassroots level.

As the 2024 general election draws nearer, the MP stressed her determination and commitment to make the NPP and the government more attractive and popular in the constituency

She emphasised a strengthened government-party relationship was required so that the party could propagate government achievements, policies and programmes to maintain the confidence and trust the people had in the NPP.

Dr Prempeh indicated that all the communities in the Tano North constituency had equally benefited from development projects, including potable drinking water, rural electrification, as well as physical health and education infrastructure.

The MP explained she had so far constructed 115 mechanised boreholes, 11 Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) compounds and several durbar grounds, saying virtually all the deprived communities in the constituency had been connected to the national electricity grid.

She asked the various polling station chairmen and the electoral area coordinators to remain decorous and endeavour to campaign on issues, saying “myself and the government had done a lot in the constituency to win the votes of the electorate.”

Mr Janamah Biiyien, the Second Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Tano North constituency, who received the machines expressed appreciation to the MP, saying “in fact your loyalty has made the NPP more popular.”

In an open forum, most of the polling station chairmen and the electoral area coordinators took turns to commend the MP for her hard work, and assured her to do their best to ensure that the MP was retained in the constituency primaries, and also maintain the parliamentary seat in the Election 2024.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

