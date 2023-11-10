Takoradi Port Director says expansion has improved turnaround time

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Nov. 10, GNA – Mr Peter Amoo- Bediako, the Director of the Port of Takoradi, says the expansion of infrastructure and operations at the port has improved business turnaround time at the port.

Also, the haulage of manganese, bauxite and clinker had witnessed significant increment in real time.

The Director of the Port of Takoradi, told Journalists during a tour of the Port by the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and the São Tome’s Minister for Infrastructure, Natural

Resources and Environment, how the Port was poised to become the preferred transit Port for the West Africa’s land-locked areas of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

He said the new 16 metre deep dry bulk terminal with automated conveyer system and the new Container and Multipurpose Terminals had added to the efficiency of the Port.

Mr. Amoo-Bediako said the Executive instrument which allowed for the extension from Sekondi Nkotompo towards the Sekondi Naval Base was about 6km stretch on the beach road.

“We are looking forward to a reclamation of 2km into the sea with investor support”.

He announced that Gensar energy, a company, which operated inside the port was reclaiming a certain portion of the New dry Bulk terminal for the construction of its storage tank farms for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

GNA

