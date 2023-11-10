Flood victims of Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome to get new housing units

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Awadiwoe-Kome (V/R), Nov. 10, GNA – The Management of Citi FM and Citi TV, an Accra-based media company, has initiated the construction of housing units, school, market and health post in Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome, in the Central Tongu District.

The project formed part of the Company’s “Operation Rebuild,” aimed at providing resettlement centres for thousands of people whose houses and properties were submerged in the flood.

Mr Samuel Attah-Mensah, the Managing Director of Citi FM/TV, emphasised the real challenges faced by the displaced people and said the new community would be a comprehensive solution to their housing needs.

He expressed gratitude for the support received from listeners and viewers since the project would provide relief to the victims.

Mr Attah-Mensah said it was their hope that the community members, chiefs and youth would contribute to the speedy completion of the project.

Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive for Central Tongu, lauded the efforts of the media house, stating that their gesture was a relief to the Assembly.

“We have all been thinking and putting up measures to give our people a more comfortable place. So with this project, our brothers and sisters together with their children would smile again”.

Mr Zonyrah also urged other organizations to emulate the gesture to support government to bring relief to the displaced persons.

GNA

