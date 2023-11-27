Swallow FC committed to produce talented players to promote football-CEO   

By James Esuon

Nasba (C/R) Nov 27, GNA- The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Swallow Football Club (SFC), Detective Chief Inspector Quesi Lawson Azaglo, has admonished the youth, especially students to distance themselves from drug abuse and acquire football and vocational skills.

The CEO the youth must avail themselves to pursue education and acquire vocational and technical skills to help them compete with the emerging technology and digitalized job market.

Speaking to the media at Agona Nsaba, in the Agona East District of the Central Region, Mr Azaglo said Swallow Football Club was poised to recruit talented school children to invest in them to become useful assets for the state.

He said the club had 30 players who were mostly Junior High School (JHS) students and upper primary pupils selected from 15 basic schools in and around Nsaba to train them to become the best players to promote football in the Agona East District and the nation.

The CEO said the management of SFC would not only train the youngsters in football but also vocational, technical, and modern agricultural methods.

He said the management was trying to raise enough funds from all available resources and other areas to offer such skills to the young boys to feed both national and Ghana Premier League teams.

He therefore called on corporate, financial bodies and sponsors to come on board to support the SFC in offering the necessary skills in both football and vocational training to the youngsters since they were hoping for the future.

The CEO revealed that the board and management of the club would be officially inaugurated on Sunday, December 31 to help the team roll out its vision and mission to enhance the wellbeing of the players.

Mr. Michael Asomaning, Head Coach of the team explained that the team needed to catch the players to help unearth their hidden talents.

He said there were a lot of potential talents in the rural and urban areas which needed to be harnessed to the development of football in the country.

Mr Asomaning cautioned the players to desist from drugs and other lifestyles that would thwart their efforts to become football legends such as Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah to enhance the development of the Nation’s football.

