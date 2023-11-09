Stratcomm Africa wins award for work on Climate Action

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA – Stratcomm Africa has received the prestigious Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award for its work in the fight against climate change at the 2023 CSR Excellence Awards.

The award was organized by the West Africa Ghana CSR Excellence Awards (GHCEA) under the GHCEA Green and Environmental Protection category.

The award recognizes Stratcomm Africa’s persistent and remarkable contribution to environmental conservation through spearheading the innovative Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM) and its flagship activity, the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) over the past 11 years.

A statement issued in Accra said Stratcomm Africa had successfully employed the movement and the show to stimulate behaviour change among Ghanaians in relation to environmental sustainability.

It said this had contributed to the realisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and promoting Climate Action.

The statement said the importance of collective action for Climate Action had been the particular focus of Stratcomm Africa and the 2023 Ghana Garden and Flower Show, therefore, had as its theme: “Green Fusion, Collaborating for Climate Action.”

The Show brought together a diverse array of industry players, exhibitors, vendors, and enthusiastic members of the public, facilitating meaningful interactions and transactions aimed at promoting environmental consciousness and fostering a green culture in every household.

It said with the clarion call to Ghanaians to work together for a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier Wealthier,

more Beautiful Ghana, Stratcomm Africa had been promoting the harnessing of the nation’s floriculture industry for national development and individual wellbeing.

The movement is highlighting actively the multifaceted benefits of the floriculture industry, particularly the advancement of the livelihoods of youth and women.

Mrs Sharon Anim, Stratcomm Africa Marketing Communication Manager, who received the award on behalf of Stratcomm Africa, said, “Climate change communication remains a priority for Stratcomm Africa.”

She said the Company believed in employing communication as a tool for social development.

“Climate Change is currently a major global issue that the world is grappling with. Everyone has a role to play to help address it. There is therefore the need to mobilize society through effective communication,” she added.

She expressed her appreciation to GHCEA and dedicated the award to members of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, exhibitors, flower growers, and visitors to the Show.

