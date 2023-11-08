Stanbic Bank Ghana supports victims of Akosombo Dam spillage 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah /Rakiba Mohammed

Accra, Nov 08, GNA – Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated an amount of Two Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis and used clothing to support victims of the Akosombo dam spillage, in the Volta region.

The cash and used clothes were presented to the Ghana Red Cross Society to be distributed to victims who needed support.

South, Central and North Tongu districts in the Volta region were submerged in water, following a controlled spillage of the Akosombo Dam and the Kpong Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA) to address the rising water levels.

Residents in those areas had lost all their belongings to the flood while the majority of them have become homeless.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Institutions, organisations and individuals continue to provide relief items to the flood victims as Stanbic Back, Ghana has also demonstrated that gesture.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, Head Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank Ghana, said the gesture was a contribution made by the staff of the bank to support persons who had been displaced by the flood and had lost virtually everything.

He said: “My colleagues at the bank heard about the disaster, they saw the images, they were very moved and so they decided to take action and from everywhere they decided to bring in everything for the victims to help them in this difficult moment.”

“We have here close to 40-50 bags of pre-old clothing and the bank is supporting with GHc 200,000.00 to help them buy food, water, medication and other valuables”, he said.

Mr Afadzinu said the Ghana Red Cross Society was well-trusted for its robust system of distribution and was sure that the items would get to the beneficiaries who needed them most.

Mr Kwame Gyimah-Akwafo, President of the Ghana Red Cross Society, who received the items was grateful for the gesture, adding that, the people who had been displaced by the flood needed more support for survival.

He said:“ The gesture is very important and crucial to us, it gives us a lot of encouragement and demonstrates the fact that we still do have that humanitarian spirit and that willingness to help one another as a people”

The President of the Ghana Red Cross Society also told the GNA that a strong collaboration had been made with the Ghana Health Service, and the Police Service among others to provide well-packaged psycho-social and logistic support to alleviate their sufferings.

GNA

