Speech by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on his election as NPP flagbearer

Accra, Nov 4, GNA – Moments ago, the Electoral Commission of Ghana declared the outcome of the 2023 NPP Presidential Primary. From the certified results, I was pronounced the clear winner with 61% of the valid votes cast and I won in 14 out of 16 regions.

I therefore stand here with profound gratitude and humility, having received the greatest honor of my life. The victory is not mine but ours, from Bogoso to Bolga, from Axim to Zarantinga, as the party has united and chosen a path to walk in unison.

