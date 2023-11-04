Bawumia elected NPP’s flagbearer for 2024 General Election

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Nov.4 GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Saturday won the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries to lead the Party in the 2024 General Election.

The Vice President polled 118,210 votes representing 61.43 percent out of the total valid votes cast, beating Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, who garnered 71,996 representing 37.41 percent votes.

The other contenders were Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture who polled 1,459 representing 0.75 percent and Mr Francis Adai Nimo, a former MP for Ashanti Mampong, who secured 781 votes, representing 0.41 percent.

More than 204,000 party delegates took part in the primaries in 275 polling stations across the country.

Before the results were declared officially, some supporters of Dr Bawumia went into wild jubilating having received professional results.

GNA

