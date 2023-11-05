NPP Presidential Primary: Dr Bawumia pledges unity for victory in 2024

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Nov. 04, GNA – The newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to work with all the aspirants who contested him in the Party’s Presidential Primary, and the rank and file, to win massively in the 2024 general election.

“I stand here with profound gratitude and humility, having received the greatest honour of my life. The victory is not mine but ours, from Bogoso to Bolga, from Axim to Zarantinga, as the Party has united and chosen a path to work in unison,” he said.

“I’m determined to work with all the aspirants including Kennedy Agyapong who wanted to give me a showdown today.”

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance in his victory speech at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

He congratulated his fellow aspirants for participating in the process and deepening the democratic credentials of the NPP.

The Flagbearer expressed gratitude to the delegates and everyone who supported him throughout the campaign, and pledged to unite the Party for the battle ahead in 2024.

“I’m humbled and overwhelmed by this victory. My victory today refirms my belief that NPP is truly an inclusive party. I’ll work with everybody irrespective of tribe or religion.”

“Now let’s run together. I’m determined to work with all the aspirants and all our supporters to achieve the Party’s ambition of “Breaking the 8”.

The ambition required the participation of all the aspirants including Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei-Agyepong, Joe Ghartey, Dr Konadu Apraku, Addai-Nimoh and Kojo Poku, he stated.

While their plans may differ at times, they shared a passion for transforming Ghana and believed that the NPP was the only party to do that.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance that if given the opportunity to govern this country, he would rally the energies of the youth, leverage on systems and modern technology to transform the Ghanaian economy.

Ghana had given him so much in life, he noted, and pledged to give back to the nation.

He thanked President Akufo-Addo, who gave him the opportunity to be his running-mate in 2008 and ushered him into the uncertain political terrain.

“We are ready to make a strong and convincing case for another term in office with a fresh mandate and a new leader.”

Vice President Bawumia polled 118,210 votes, representing 61. 43 per cent of the valid votes cast, while his closest contender, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, polled 71,996, representing 37. 41 per cent.

Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie placed a distant third with 1,459 votes, representing 0.76 per cent, while Francis Addai-Nimoh garnered 731 votes to place fourth, (0.41%)

Dr Serebpur Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services of the Electoral Commission, announced the results at the Accra Sports Stadium.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

