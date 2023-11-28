Speaker calls for mechanisms to strengthen Civil Society’s participation in governance

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Nov 28, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin Tuesday called for mechanisms to strengthen Civil Society and create more space for them in the governance structure of the country to ensure that no one is left behind.

He said the active involvement of civil society in governance would discourage vibrant partisanship for all to commit themselves to the wheel of impacting the lives of citizens.

Mr Bagbin made the call at the inauguration of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Caucus in Parliament.

The OGP is a multilateral initiative that aims to secure concrete commitments from national and sub-national governments to promote open government, empower citizens, fight corruption, and harness new technologies to strengthen governance.

Founded on September 20, 2011, it provides a platform for reformers inside and outside of governments around the world to develop initiatives that promote transparency.

Speaking on the theme: “Engaging Civil Society in the Work of the House,” Mr Bagbin called for openness, accountability and transparency, which would validate the importance of civil society inclusion and not just representation.

“What is the relevance of democracy if it does not improve and add value to the lives of citizens?” he asked.

The Speaker pledged his commitment and that of Parliament to ensuring transparency through its Citizens’ Beareau.

The 10-member OGP Caucus is Chaired by Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West,

with Madam Ama Pomaa Boateng, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Juaben, as the Vice Chair.

It has Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, NDC MP for South Dayi; Madam Dakoa Newman, NPP MP of Okaikwei South; Professor Kingsley Nyarko, NPP MP, Kwadaso, and Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, NDC MP, La Dedekotopon, as members.

Others are; Professor Hamza Adam, NDC MP, Kumbungu; Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, NDC MP, Krowor; Mr Suleman Adamu Sanid, NDC MP, Ahafo North, and Mr Alex Akwasi Acquah, NPP MP, Akim Oda.

They have been cloaked with an oversight responsibility to enhance open government in the House and with its stakeholders.

Mr Samuel Obeng, the Executive Director, Parliamentary Network Africa, said Ghana’s Parliament was second after Kenya’s to have an Open Government Partnership inaugurated.

He pledged a continuous workig rapport with Parliament to ensure transparency in the tenets of democracy.

Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo, the Chairman of the National OGP Steering Committee, recounted that Ghana joined the OGP in September 2011 and had, so far, developed and implemented four Action Plans, and in the process of developing the fifth one.

He said the OGP, which had a membership of 77 countries, with 10 being in Africa, had its steering committee meeting once every quarter.

“Parliament’s inauguration of the OGP Caucus is an accomplishment to be applauded by all,” Mr Osafo-Marfo said, and expressed optimism that the House would play its oversight function in openness, transparency and accountability.

