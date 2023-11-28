Police officers quench thirst of firewood-seeking women

By Kingsley Mamore

Demba (O/R) Nov. 28, GNA – Some female farmers, who went for firewood collection were saved from thirst by good Samaritan officers of the Ghana Police Service.

The farmers walked long distances to fetch firewood for preparing meals for their families, which takes several hours scavenging the bushes.

Constable Stephen Nyamadu, Constable Eric Akomeah and Constable Samuel Asante, were spotted in a viral video providing sachets water for the women, who were returning from the farm under the scorching sun.

The officers stationed at the Dambai Police barrier had since earned the admiration of many people after the gesture.

Engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Constable Nyamadu said their service to civilians had no bounds and would always work hard towards maintaining the highest integrity.

“We wanted the public to see the Police as their friends and number one servants, ready to protect them,” he told the GNA.

Constable Samuel Asante explained that citizens now approached them with a sense of guilt and shame, as over the years the Police had not engaged the citizens enough.

They said the Police loved helping the vulnerable because helping the poor made them felt human and received blessings of God.

Mrs Juliet Nasagma and her colleague farmers expressed their profound gratitude to the Police personnel for their thoughtfulness and kind gesture.

GNA

