SOCO Project: A holistic approach to improving livelihoods

Zebilla (U/E), Nov. 30, GNA – Alhaji Ahmed Isshahaku, the Bawku West District Chief Executive, has reiterated the importance of the SOCO Project to improving livelihoods, saying it is a holistic approach to making people live happily in rural communities.

He said it would improve productivity at the local level, raise incomes and enhance livelihoods as the project ensured that roads linking the farming communities were motorable.

Alhaji Ahmed Issahaku said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the handing-over of sites to contractors under the Gulf of Gunea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project in 13 communities at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The projects include the construction of double 2.5 meters by 2.5 reinforced box culverts on the Dagunga-Mokpal two kilometre feeder road, construction of two 1.8 diameter culverts and one 1.2 dimeter culvert among other works on the Kare to Abugla feeder road.

Others include the building of one CHPS compound with four-unit nurses accommodation, provision, supply and installation of solar energy at the CHPS centre at Komaka, Toende and Biringu, and drilling of mechanised boreholes at Weari, Yibonde and Apondabogo communities with hand pumps.

The Bullinga and Komaka communities are getting a three-unit classroom block each with writing desks, office with store, four- seater KVIP, two -unit urinal and changing room among other things.

Alhaji Amed Issahaku expressed excitement at the fully financed projects, which would improve the local economy and the wellbeing of the people.

“It is a holistic approach to letting people live a happy life,” he said, adding that they would create job opportunities, build capacity of the youth and improve productivity.

GNA

