Government is taking steps to release eight persons arrested in Garu – Afenyo-Markin

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Nov 3, GNA – The Government is working towards the release of the eight persons arrested at Garu in the Upper East Region over disturbances in the area, Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, informed Parliament on Friday.

Presenting the Business Statement for the ensuing week ending Friday, November 10, he said he followed up on the matter and the Ministry of National Security had assured him that the rights of those persons would be upheld.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, November 1, Mr Albert Alalzuuga Akuka, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament of Garu, made an appeal on the floor of the House for the release of the eight persons, who were brought to Accra.

“As the Member of Parliament of Garu, all my efforts to get answers regarding the number of residents picked up by the military officers during this dastardly swoop, their whereabouts and the crime for which they have been picked up have yielded no results,” he said.

Providing answers to the concerns raised by the MP, Mr Afenyo-Markin said although the court had remanded them into lawful custody, steps were being taken to ensure their release.

The Upper East Regional Minister and other stakeholders from the region were given access to those gentlemen, he said.

“I found them to be hearty and in good spirits. Infact, they did not complain of any molestations or any form of abuses of their rights while in lawful custody at the National Security cells,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

He assured the House of regular updates as to when they would be released.

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the NDC Minority Chief Whip, said he could not confirm whether the rights of the eight persons were abused while in the National Security custody.

“Indeed, if you are still in custody you can’t be complaining or say whatever you want to say when your captives are still there. Let’s hold on… when they are out, we will find out whether they were maltreated or not,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

