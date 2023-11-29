Seven women among 115 aspirants to contest assemblies’ elections at Ajumako

By Prince Acquah

Ajumako (C/R), Nov 29, GNA – Seven women have filed to contest this year’s District Level Elections when nomination closed in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District on Friday, November 17.

The women represent only six per cent of the total of 115 assembly member aspirants contesting in the district with 47 electoral areas.

The election is slated for Tuesday, December 19, nationwide.

Aside from the assembly member aspirants, 362 persons are also contesting to serve as unit committee members in the district, the Ghana News Agency gathered from the Electoral Commission (EC) office at Ajumako in the Central Region.

Madam Eunice Bonsi, the Ajumako District Electoral Officer, told the GNA in an interview that there was a heightened interest in this year’s election considering the number of aspirants, projecting an improved turnout.

She said more people were becoming interested in holding leadership positions at the local level and demonstrating leadership abilities.

A minimum of two and a maximum of four aspirants were recorded in each electoral area.

“Many people do not usually participate in the District Level Election, but this year, it has been impressive. The number of aspirants is very encouraging,” Madam Bonsi said.

The EC opened an online portal for the nominations this year, but majority of the aspirants visited the office in-person to pick up the forms, she said.

She expressed the Commission’s preparedness to conduct a credible election to ensure a peaceful outcome.

“We are always prepared to conduct a free, fair, and transparent election and this year’s would not be any different,” Madam Bonsi assured.

