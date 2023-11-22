SEND GHANA, partners set to launch national campaign on social protection

By Rosemary Wayo,

Tamale, Nov 22, GNA – SEND GHANA and partners, including UNICEF and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), are set to launch the Rights and Social Protection Campaign in Ghana on Wednesday, November 22.

It will be launched in Accra in line with a 2019/2020 study commissioned by UNICEF on rights and social protection in Ghana, which revealed that Ghanaians generally had limited understanding of the concept of social protection.

The national campaign is to be launched in partnership with the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Coalition for Social Protection and Social Accountability, to undertake series of interventions geared at increasing awareness on rights and social protection among the citizenries.

It also seeks to strengthen advocacy for adequate and sustained financing, empower citizens to participate in the delivery of social protection interventions and services effectively.

The theme for the launch is: “Addressing Poverty and Inequalities through Rights-based Social Protection in Ghana.”

A statement signed by Dr Emmanuel Ayifah, Deputy Country Director of SEND GHANA, said, “The overall goal of the campaign is to promote social protection as an inherent right of all Ghanaians regardless of their socio-economic, political or other statuses.”

It said the campaign was aimed at an enhanced public awareness of social protection from life cycle and rights-based perspective as well as aid citizens to demand accountability for comprehensive social protection delivery.

A media coalition on social protection will be launched as well to foster activities under the campaign.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection is expected at the event, among other high-profile personalities from relevant Departments.

GNA

