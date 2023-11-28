Rule of law organisation hails Liberia’s peaceful presidential election

By Desmond Davies

London, Nov. 28, GNA – A recently launched pan-African organisation that aims to foster transparency and respect for the rule of law, and to act as an engine for development” in Africa has joined other bodies on the continent to commend Liberians for the recent peaceful elections that saw a change of president.

In a statement, the Founding President of the Pan-African Alliance for Transparency and Rule of Law (PATROL), Adama Dieng, said he and his board members welcomed the outcome of the second round of the presidential election whereby President George Weah conceded defeat even before the result was announced.

Mr Dieng said that as the outgoing president “acknowledged his defeat and congratulated his opponent, it [was] an example of civic-mindedness and respect for democratic values”.

“At a time when high tensions in the world are monopolising the attention of the international community, the peaceful transition in Liberia must be appreciated and celebrated.

“Indeed, the victory of the Liberian people will remain in the annals of democracy,” Mr Dieng added.

He praised Liberians and their political leaders for their “commitment, courage and determination to defend democracy”.

Mr Dieng also commended President-elect Joseph Boakai on his victory.

He noted that it was “a great achievement and an honour for his country, Liberia, for the African continent and for good governance”.

“PATROL is convinced that President Boakai will be able to carry out the mission that the Liberian people have entrusted to him and wishes him every success in carrying out his duties,” Mr Dieng added.

He said the organisation was ready to “work with Liberian institutions to further enhance transparency, the rule of law, good governance and respect for human rights while promoting reforms that are compatible with and adapted to national justice systems and cultures”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

