ATC Ghana supports flood victims in North Tongu

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Battor (V/R), Nov. 28, GNA – The American Tower Corporation Ghana, (ATC Ghana) the largest independent owner and operator of shared wireless infrastructure in the country has donated relief items to flood victims in the North Tongu District.

The items were bags of sachet water, packs of sanitary towels, tins of Milo and Milk, detergents, cartons of tomato paste, cooking oil and toiletries among other essentials.

Mrs Letitia Attafuah, the Head of Human Resources for the company led the delegation to make the donations on behalf of Mr Ashutosh Singh, their Chief Executive Officer.

She stated that their donation was to sympathise and showcase their unwavering support for the displaced persons.

She indicated that the plight of the flood victims was a tough one and needed more support from individuals, organisations and government to resolve the situation.

Mrs Attafuah gave the assurance that her company would continue to offer more support to the flood victims to ensure a comprehensive solution to their plight whenever necessary.

Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII, the Paramount Chief of Battor, who received the items, expressed gratitude on behalf of the victims, and assured that the items would be distributed fairly among the displaced persons.

Togbega Dzekley however appealed to other individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture and also support the flood victims.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

