Robert Adjase poised to win Lower Manya Krobo seat for NPP  

By Kamal Ahmed

Agormanya(E/R), Nov 24, GNA – Mr. Robert Tetteyfio Adjase, a presidential staffer at the Jubilee House is poised to win the Lower-Manya Krobo seat for the NPP for the first time.

He said it was high time the NPP won that seat and appealed to delegates to give him the nod on December 2, to contest on the party’s ticket.



He said for the past 31 years, the NDC had represented the constituency in Parliament, yet there was nothing to show in terms of development.

He mentioned areas such as Akuse Township, Asitey, and Kpong, for instance, the NDC neglect of the area all these years.

“My intention to contest for the NPP parliamentary candidature is to have the opportunity to turn the fortunes of my people around, using our natural endowments,” he said

He said the area abounds in large deposits of limestone and if given the nod in 2024 he would construct a cement factory to create jobs for the youth.

He urged the delegates to refrain from using hate speech and to work together to break the eight by electing him as their parliamentary candidate on December 2.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong Assin North MP, who joined the meeting with delegates virtually urged them to vote for Robert Adjase to wrestle the seat for NPP in 2024.

Mr Agyepong who contested for the Party’s flagbearship declared” Show Robert the same support that you showed me.”

Mr Adjase is in the contest with Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, the MCE for Lower Manya Krobo and Linda Korkortsu Adadevoh, an entrepreneur.

Lower-Manya Krobo is one of NPP’s eight orphan constituencies in the Eastern Region.

GNA

