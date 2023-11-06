Renewed rocket attacks from Gaza fired at Israeli cities

Tel Aviv, Nov 6, (dpa/GNA) – Rockets were again fired at Israeli towns and cities from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said on Monday.

Warning sirens sounded in several towns in the border area in the morning, it said. There were initially no reports of casualties or damage.

Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s missile defence system. Several hundred landed within the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli military.

According to military figures, more than 8,100 rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7.

The militant Palestinian organization Hamas, which controls Gaza, claimed responsibility for the majority of these rockets. It is classified as a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union.

The current fighting started after Hamas launched a terrorist attack from the Gaza Strip against Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and taking some 240 people hostage.

Israel then launched a retaliatory bombing campaign to eliminate Hamas, that has killed at least 9,770 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry there.

GNA

