Guinean government confirms prison attack, insisting situation is under control

CONAKRY, Nov. 6, (Xinhua/GNA) — The Chief of Staff and General of the Armed Forces of Guinean transitional government, Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, stated in an official press release Saturday, that the situation regarding the attack on the central prison in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, has been swiftly brought under control and restored to normalcy.

“These outlaws encountered fierce resistance from the defense and security forces, who successfully halted their advance and forced them to flee,” he said, stressing that the defense and security forces have apprehended some of them, while the hunt for the remaining fugitives continues.

He urged the public to remain calm and vigilant, while maintaining confidence in their republican army. “No attempt at destabilization will hinder the progress of our nation’s renewal,” said Ibrahima Sory Bangoura.

According to local witnesses, gunshots are still being heard in Kaloum, the administrative and political center, that houses the Presidential Palace.

