Rawlings’ participates in Hogbetsotso festival 

Accra, Nov 08, GNA – Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and two of her daughters, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Madam Amina Agyeman-Rawlings were in Anloga last Saturday to join the chiefs and people of Anlo to celebrate the annual Hogbetsotso festival.

A statement issued by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, the Director of Communications of the Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings, copied to the Ghana News Agency said resplendent in colourful kente, the former First Lady joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs; Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister and former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, the Chairman of the occasion, to celebrate with the people of Anlo.

It said the special guest for the occasion was the Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, who added more pomp and pageantry to the colourful event, arriving at the durbar grounds on a horse, accompanied by a delegation of chiefs, elders and warriors many of them also on horses.

The statement said Nana Konadu and her daughters, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle and Madam Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, a lawyer, later paid homage to the Awoemefia, Togbi Sri III and chiefs of the Anlo Traditional Area.

The statement said after the ceremony the former First Lady and her delegation were hosted by the Awoemefia at a reception at his residence.

The statement said Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings took the opportunity to pay her respects to Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama.

GNA

