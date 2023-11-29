Public urged to take advantage of free Health Screening to know health status

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah,

Shama (WR), Nov. 29, GNA – The Medical Director in charge of Afrolifeline Medical Centre at Shama in the Western Region, Dr Priscilla Gloria Nashlord Bekoe, has encouraged the public to take advantage of free health screenings, to know their fitness statuses.

She said it was important to promote good health and living conditions, as getting screened could help detect certain hidden diseases, for early treatment to prevent further complications.

Dr Bekoe gave the advice at one of such free health screening exercises organised as part of activities to mark the “2023 Shama Homecoming celebration.”

The people were screened for Malaria, diabetes, hypertension, malnutrition for children and Body Mass Index (BMI) among others.

The Homecoming is on the theme, “Breaking the Sins of Our Forefathers.”

Some beneficiaries were excited about the screening, saying it was a good course as they were thoroughly examined and given the needed medication and advice.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

