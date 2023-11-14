Prudential Life Insurance outdoors innovative products

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA – Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, with the increased competition in insurance business, has birthed innovative products for the citizenry.

The innovative products range from life insurance to property protection, and health coverage to travel risk management.

A statement from Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the importance of safeguarding one’s future through insurance could not be overstated.

As the nation’s economy continued to evolve with its unpredictable nature and the population grows, it said there were numerous uncertainties that individuals, businesses, and communities might face.

The situation had promoted the designing of insurance packages to give citizens the peace of mind and financial security, ensuring that individuals and organisations could confidently pursue their dreams and aspirations without fear of unexpected setbacks.

Among the Prudential Life Insurance Cover Plans are – Prudent Life Plan – A term life insurance that provides maximum protection till the attainment of age 70.

This product provides 100 per cent return of premiums, allowing term life insurance policyholders to recover all of their premiums paid over the life of the policy.

Pru Wealth Plan – An endowment policy that provides death and total permanent disability (TPD) benefit, an annual family income benefit on death, a maturity benefit and a free extra cover up to five years until the attainment of age 65.

Ultimate Educational Support Plan- The Ultimate Educational Support Plan is a savings product designed to meet future educational needs.

It allows you to save for the future financial obligations of your dependents.

Dignity Farewell Plan – This product seeks to ease the burden of finding service providers when organising funerals for your deceased loved ones.

Prudential will collaborate with a funeral home to offer the services stated in the policy.

Prudential Travel Insurance Plan – The Prudential Travel insurance plan provides insurance for losses incurred during your travel from your country of residence or citizenship.

Mekakrawa – This policy insures the subscriber and one dependent against the loss of life due to natural and accidental death.

In addition, the subscriber only is also covered against total permanent disability and four major critical illnesses.

Apart from the individual insurance plans, the statement said Prudential Life Insurance Ghana also had innovative packages for groups.

Group Life Insurance Plan – Group Life Insurance assures employees that in the unlikely event of death, disability or critical illness, a multiple of their annual salary will be provided to their beneﬁciaries as a replacement income.

Group Farewell Plan – This policy provides ﬁnancial relief to associations when unexpected life events occur.

It fulfils the association’s obligations to its members by ensuring there are funds available to support them during unforeseen life events.

Group Funeral Insurance Plan – The Group Funeral Insurance policy assures members and their dependents that in the unlikely event of death, an agreed amount will be paid to support funeral expenses.

Group Embedded Schemes – These are tailored policies designed in collaboration with institutions to meet very specific life insurance needs as well as promote the institution’s traditional products.

Education Continuity Assurance – This is a life insurance policy that provides a total peace of mind to both parents and educationalists in Ghana.

In the unlikely event of the death of a parent, an agreed amount will be paid to support the child’s education for a period of time.

Payment Protection Plan – This plan pays out the outstanding loan balance in the unlikely event of death and other insured events.

Loans that can be covered under this plan include mortgages, personal loans, SME loans, microﬁnance loans, car loans, etc.

The statement encouraged the public to reach the office via email [email protected] for more information on Prudential Life Insurance Ghana packages.

