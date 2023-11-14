Community facilitators given motorcycles to monitor SOCO projects

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Nov. 14, GNA – Mr Fuseini Batong Yakubu, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive has presented ten motorcycles to ten facilitators to assist in monitoring projects being implemented under The Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

The project is contributing to the prevention of conflict spillover from the Sahelian areas that are currently facing terrorists attacks.

Mr Batong said the Assembly had done community entry of those projects and they would be required to monitor the projects and report to the assembly daily.

“You are also expected to handle the motorcycle with care as your personal motorbikes and will be with you for the next five years, which is the life span of the project,” he advised the facilitstors.

The MCE announced that the facilitators would be supported with a monthly allowance of GH¢ 559.00 to maintain the motorcycle.

He said the first phase of the project would be a 3-unit classroom project in Navariwie, a Six-bed capacity maternity ward in Kong with in patients’ recovery beds.

The rest he mentioned included the improvement of 20 lockable stalls at the Tumu market to give access to traders, the paving of the Stadium residential link road, and the development of a basketball court for the youth.

Aside from the infrastructural projects, there would be other soft projects that would provide training for women in soap making, soya kebabs, and others.

Artisans including masons shall also be identified and supported with start ups to enhance their work.

According to the MCE there would also be community cluster games to foster peace and harmony among the communities.

Mr Eliasu Haruna, a facilitator, on behalf of his colleagues said, “We are very glad as this would make our work easier” and assured of quality supervision and promised to do the best.

GNA

