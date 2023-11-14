Ghana will be prosperous when we work together – Georgina Wood

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Nov.14, GNA – Former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, says Ghana can become the symbol of peace, progress and prosperity if the citizens work together for the common goal.

“Ghana can become and remain a symbol of peace, progress, and prosperity not only in Africa and around the world. It is possible if we work together, remain focused on the vision and work.”

She said this in a keynote address at the Golden Jubilee and Thanksgiving Service of Ghana Evangelical Society (GES) at the Forecourt of the State House, Accra.

She said faith had been a driving force behind every effort to achieving a milestone, adding that unwavering faith should not be a belief, but a life that must be lived.

Mrs Wood said such faith and commitment had been demonstrated by the Ghana Evangelical Society, led by Rev Prof Enoch Immanuel Amanor Agbozo, in the Society’s 50 years of existence.

“He tirelessly worked to draw the nation’s attention to its Christian foundation and spoke against corruption, political violence and societal evils through lectures, seminars, symposia, conferences and other equally appropriate avenues,” she said.

Mrs Wood said under the enviable leadership of Rev Prof Agbozo, GES had been a valuable resource to the nation, promoting righteousness, peace, and contributing to the flourishing democracy in Ghana.

She said the Golden Jubilee celebration was a testament to the enduring work of a visionary leader (Rev Prof Agbozo) who, at 90, had left an indelible mark on Ghana, Africa, and beyond, adding that individuals ought to contribute their quota for the betterment of Ghana and the world at large.

Rev Frederick B. Dadson, Assistant Leader, GES, in a sermon, said one would have expected to see righteousness, honesty, unity and truth in political, economic and sociocultural dispensation, however, “what we keep seeing are injustices, wickedness, glorification of adultery and falsehood.

“Politicians frame stories against their opponents. Corruption, greed and evil are on the ascendency. Let’s come back to God. The 50 years celebration was call for purity, faithfulness and justice in our national and individual affairs,” he said

The Ghana Evangelical Society (GES) is a non-denominational evangelistic missionary movement with vision and mission to play divine catalytic role in evangelism, reconciliation, redemption and emergence of a new Ghana.

Launched in April 1973 and inaugurated October 1977, GES has emerged as a pioneer non-denominational Apostolic Para-Church ministry with direct and specific commissions for the reconciliation, redemption and rebuilding of the Church, Nation and the people in truth and knowledge.

GNA

