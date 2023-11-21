Premix fuel Administrator optimistic of Winning Asuogyaman Seat

By kamal Ahmed,

Atimpoku (E/R), Nov. 21, GNA – Nana Abrokwa Asare, the Administrator for National Premix Fuel, has promised to tackle youth unemployment in Asuogyaman Constituency when elected as MP.

He said his ambition to enter Parliament in 2025 is to give hope to the youth and utilise the resources available for development.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after declaring his intention to contest in the upcoming NPP orphan constituency primaries, he said he would utilise tourism potentials in the area to create job avenues for the youth.

Mr Abrokwa stated that the lack of jobs had made the youth more desperate and despondent, and that was why he was contesting the seat to bring relief to the youth and the people of Asuogyaman.

He mentioned mechanised irrigation farming, upgrading of tourist sites, skills development, and the upcoming port at Mpakadan as some of the activities he would pursue to create jobs.

Mr Abrokwa noted that already his charity organisation ‘Nabrok Foundation’ had empowered the youth through skills development and “I will leverage on that when given the opportunity.”

The Premix fuel administrator is one of the 18 aspirants cleared to contest in six orphan constituencies of the NPP in the Eastern Region.

He is in the race with Mr Pius Hadzide, National Youth Authority boss, Mr Paul Asare Ansah, former CEO of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and one Chief Michael Ansah.

