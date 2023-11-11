PAYDP organises Kayayei Business and Leadership fair in Kumasi

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, November 11, GNA – The Purim African Youth Development Platform (PAYDP), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that seeks to protect the rights of young people, has organised a three-day Business and Leadership fair for head porters, popularly referred to as Kayayei in Kumasi.

With funding from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), PAYDP is implementing the End Child Marriage Programme under the Global Programme targeting to end child marriage.

The intervention is aimed at empowering vulnerable adolescent Kayayei to make informed decisions, improve their economic status and reduce vulnerability and its consequences on them especially forced marriages and co- habitation.

The annual fair, which was attended by about 2,000 girls sought to guide and enlighten them to get access to adequate information and support from stakeholders to help reduce their vulnerability.

This year’s event was held on the theme, “Empowering Kayayei for a Sustainable Future: Unleashing Potentials and Building Resilience”.

The fair also sought to facilitate access to educational resources and scholarship opportunities, fostering life- long learning for their personal benefits.

Madam Aku Xornam Kevi, Executive Director of PAYDP, said the goal was to create an inclusive platform for Kayayeis to showcase their entrepreneurial skills and gain access to education.

She noted that the fair would also foster leadership development and economic empowerment to create sustainable livelihood and build resilience in the face of challenges confronting them.

Madam Kevi disclosed that her organisation had so far reached out to over 50,000 Kayayeis by addressing their challenges and risks facing them especially in Accra, Ashanti, Bono, and Ahafo Regions.

She said the fair would expose the girls to integrated model, which would provide them with accurate sexual and reproductive health information and sensitise them on how to prevent and respond to sexual and gender based violence and harmful practices.

The Executive Director said the girls would also be equipped with tools to enhance their economic stability and independence.

Madam Esther Nyarko Apraku, the Metro Director of Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, advised the participating girls to volunteer reports on sexual abuse to any office of the Social Welfare for redress.

Ms. Salah Abudu, a beneficiary of the programme, recounted how she was transformed from Kayayei to a student nurse at the University of Ghana through the PAYDP.

GNA

