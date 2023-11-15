Oti Region is a huge potential for agricultural investment

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Nov 15, GNA – Mr Issaka Braimah Basintale, the Chief Director of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council, has invited the private sectors to take advantage of the huge agricultural potential of the region to create wealth and employment for the youth.

He said the Region had the potential to be the most preferred destination for agro-processing companies and businesses because it had the capacity to cultivate many hectares of paddy food crops annually.

The region’s agrarian nature was best for maize, yam, cassava, rice, mangoes, watermelon, cashew and tomatoes, offering unlimited investment opportunities for actors including producers, distributors, processors and exporters along the agricultural value-chain.

Mr Basintale made the call during a sensitisation forum by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and other business owners in the region to educate them on the role of the organisation and how they could take advantage of their services to grow.

The forum brought together entrepreneurs and representatives of the various municipal and district assemblies (MDAs) as part of activities for the Oti Regional Sensitisation Tour by GIPC.

Participants were educated on the functions of GIPC and the untapped economic potential and opportunities existing in the region.

The MDAs and traditional authorities were sensitised on the need to make land available for investment purposes.

The forum gave first-hand information to SMEs within the region on issues that inhibit their growth and understand on the spot analysis of companies for registration.

Madam Evelyn Nyarko, the Director of Investor Services, GIPC, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the mandate of the Centre was to coordinate and promote investment in the local economy, adding that sensitisation tour was to bring its activities to the doorsteps of businesses.

