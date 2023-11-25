ORS Farms and Trading adjudged Sekondi-Takoradi Metro Best Farmer 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Kansaworodo (WR), Nov. 24, GNA- “ORS Farms and Trading”, an agricultural enterprise in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Area has been adjudged the Metropolitan best farmer for the 2023 season.

The enterprise, owned by Osagyefo Rowell Stephen, employs dynamic technologies in the cultivation of different types of cereals, and animal husbandry and is envisioned to use scientific and Sustainable means to advance fresh crops in communities.

Meanwhile, Madam Mary Yankey was awarded the best female in Agric while Master Paul Kumantie took home the prize for the best Youth in agriculture among the other four awardees.

For their prizes, they received items including tricycles, spraying Machines, wheat brands, fertilizer, mattresses and certificates.

The Metropolitan Awards, held at Kansaworodo brought together many dignitaries amidst a display of varieties of farm produce to remind communities of the role of the farmer in ensuring food security in the country.

Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, praised the farmers for their continual sustenance of the Ghanaian…” Ayekoo to you our heroines and heroes for your hard work, together, we can build a future where agriculture flourishes and farmers stand tall”.

He reminded them of the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme which he explained would be a commercial mono-cropping of at least two hectares…. “Therefore, begin looking for some five-acre land in order to be eligible for direct support”.

Mr. Daniel Asemanu, the Metropolitan Agriculture Director urged the farmers to follow strict extension practices to increase yields.

He noted that technology was becoming the new normal in the sector and advised them to move in tune with it.

The 2023 Farmer’s Day Celebration is on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience”.

Districts in the Western Region are holding their Farmers Day celebration a week before the National Farmers Day because the Western Region would be hosting the National Farmers Day on December 1, 2023

