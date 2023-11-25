Chief of Apremdo calls for reactivation of Abenbebom market  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Apremdo (WR), Nov. 24, GNA – Nana Egya Kwamena XI, the Divisional Chief of Apremdo has expressed concern about an ultra-modern market facility situated at Abenbebom that was not being used to its fullest potential.

This market, when fully operationalized, he noted, would provide a market for the food produced by farmers and ensure a steady income for farmers, whom we are here to celebrate today.

He was speaking as the chairperson at the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly farmer’s day celebration in the Apremdo Community in the Western Region on Friday.

The Chief said the spate of urbanization required that smart agricultural solutions be outlined to ensure Food Security.

“We are losing farmland to urbanization and so it is appropriate that we produce food within an urban setting, these smart solutions should not only focus on primary agriculture but should be focused on the food systems to be able to deliver the resilience for sustainable food security in our metropolis.

Nana Egya Kwamena XI has therefore stressed the need for closer attention to urban agriculture and backyard garden systems.

The term “food systems” refers to all the elements and activities related to producing and consuming food, and their effects, including economic, health, and environmental outcomes.

He commended the government for the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative to increase food production in Ghana, adding that there was a need for more smart and targeted investment in Ghanaian agriculture and its food systems.

The Chief was not happy that Ghana continued to import fertilizer and other inputs from Ukraine, a country at war, ” this is not acceptable and there is an urgent need to ensure that we are able to produce enough food to feed ourselves and export the leftovers, if any.”

GNA

