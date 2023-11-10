Opuni Trial: I am unaware of any Dr Adu Ampomaa committee on lithovit-Witness

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA – Mr Peter Okyere Boateng, the Seventh Defense Witness, in the trial of Dr Stephen Opuni and others, says he is not aware of any Dr Adu Ampomah Committee to investigate issues on lithovit fertilizer.

He said what he knew was that farmers applied the lithovit liquid fertilizer on their farms and that during his visits to the farms, he observed the massive performance of the fertilizer and farmers also gave high commendation about the product.

Mr Okyere Boateng, a former Deputy Director of Cocoa Health Extension Division (CHED) of COCOBOD, was answering questions in cross examination led by Mrs Stella Ohene Appiah, a Principal State Attorney, in Accra.

Dr Opuni and Mr Seidu Agongo, a Businessman are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and corruption by a public officer in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail, each.

He said after the visit to these farms, he, “together with the team, wrote a report on all these things, which was sent to the Management of COCOBOD, which was accepted by the Management team and its recommendations implemented.”

Asked whether the witness knew the exact time COCOBOD introduced the Lithovit fertilizer to farmers, the witness said he knew the product was introduced to farmers during the 2024/2015 crop seasons, but the prosecution disagreed.

Mrs Ohene Appiah further asked the witness to state specifically when the fertilizer was introduced but he said, “My Lord, l cannot tell the exact date the fertilizer was introduced.”

The Principal State Attorney suggested to the witness that the fertilizer was introduced to farmers in the 2013/2014 crop season, but the witness also said per his knowledge, it was introduced in the 2014/2015 crop season.

Asked whether the witness knew that COCOBOD procured lithovit fertilizer for two cocoa crop seasons as the Deputy Director, but the witness said he monitored operations on the field and procurement periods and issues were within the HITECH, CODEPAC and the procurement department.

He said COCOBOD procured lithovit fertilizer, which was distributed to farmers through CHED, but the prosecution disagreed.

The Case has been adjourned to November 13, 2023, for continuation.

