Odomase Agenda 111 District Hospital progresses, Chief commends government

Odomase, (B/R), Nov 15, GNA-Odomfour Dr Kwasi Apraku III, the Paramount Chief of Odomase Number One Traditional Area in the Bono Region has commended the government for the construction of the agenda 111 District Hospital in the area.



He said the government deserved to be commended for the steady progress, and quality of work on the hospital project, and expressed the hope the government would continue releasing funds so work would not be stalled or abandoned.



Odomfour Dr Apraku III gave the commendation when he visited the project site at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality, inspected work on the project and interacted with the contract workers.



The Paramount Chief said he was impressed about the level and quality of work done so far, and commended the contractors, urging them to speed up so that the facility would be completed for use before Election 2024.



Comparatively, Odomfour Dr Apraku III described the construction and progress of work on the Odomase Agenda 111 District Hospital project as exceptional in the country, and urged the locals engaged to work at the site to avoid laziness and apathy.



Work on the project, which according to Mr Emmanuel Ametorgbui, the Site Engineer for Consar Limited, the construction company, commence somewhere May 2022 was expected to be completed and handed over in August 2024.



Though, the site engineer could not give specific percentage of work done on the facility, Mr Ametorgbui said with available funds, the project would be completed as scheduled.



Works on all the components of the hospital were progressing, with the administration, reception, washrooms, and the 100-bed-capacity ward reaching roofing levels.



That of the Accident and Emergency Unit, waste exposer, laundry, maternity and surgical wards, central stores, and kitchen were also progressing, while an eight units staff quarters had also been roofed.



However, work on the mortuary and other auxiliary projects were still at the foundation levels.

