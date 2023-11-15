Tema Regional Fire Service inaugurates safety taskforce

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Tema, Nov. 15, GNA – The Tema Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has inaugurated a special safety taskforce for the Tema region to ensure homes, industries, and shops adhere to strict fire safety measures.

Speaking at a short event to inaugurate the five-member safety taskforce, Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI) Doris Lamptey, stated that fire safety and prevention remained an integral part of the GNFS mandate.

She said the mandate of the safety task force included ensuring the protection of lives and property from fire.

ACFO I Lamptey noted that GNFS was poised to ensure compliance with fire safety principles, citing Legislative Instrument (LI) 1724.

According to her, property owners, including industries that did not comply with fire safety policies, would be prosecuted to serve as deterrents to others.

ACFOI Lamptey mentioned that those who have been assigned fire safety duties must ensure they work in the interest of the service without fear or favour.

She said even in the case of premises that have been certified, there was the need for consistent and sustained monitoring mechanisms that would ensure they do not renege on implementing recommendations given out by the Fire Service.

She charged the taskforce to be more professional in carrying out their duties, adding that the regional command would ensure adequate logistics were provided to complete the task ahead.

In interview with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Divisional Officer I Kwame Yirenkyi Kwapong, leader of the Tema Regional Fire Safety Taskforce, commended the regional command for the confidence reposed in them.

ADOI Kwapong noted that discipline would be strictly adhered to maintain the integrity of the fire service and strengthen the rapport it had with the public.

He said the public must cooperate with the fire safety task force, especially as the Christmas season approached, saying his team would work to ensure Tema was free from fire breakouts.

Fire safety officers from all 13 fire districts within the Tema Region converged at the Regional Office of the GNFS for the two-day capacity building that ended in inaugurating the taskforce.

