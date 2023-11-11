NPP to conduct primaries in orphan constituencies December 2

Accra, Nov.11 GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled the conduct of its Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference for Saturday, 2nd December, 2023, to elect the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates in constituencies where the Party has no parliamentary representation-orphan constituencies.
A statement issued and signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP, stated that the decision was taken by the Party at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday, November 10, 2023.
The statement said vetting of aspiring parliamentary candidates in the constituencies would take place in the regional capitals from Tuesday, 14th November, 2023, to Thursday, 16th November, 2023.
The statement directed the Regional Executive Committees to communicate to the constituencies and aspiring parliamentary candidates the dates, time and venue for vetting.
The Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference will take place in all orphan constituencies with the exception of the following:
- Ketu North
- Akatsi North
- Yilo Krobo
- Jomoro
- Fomena
- Bawku Central
The Party has also appointed the following persons as national representatives on the Vetting Committees for the regions:
OTI REGION
- Salam Mustapha (Chairman)
- Dr Asiedu Kokro
- Abdul Taric Bonsu
VOLTA REGION
- Alhaji Masawudu Osman (Chairman)
- Kwadwo Afari
- Kwame Peter
WESTERN REGION
- Alhaji Abdul Aziz Futa (Chairman)
- Dr Owusu Mensah
- Lawyer Amo Dartey
WESTERN NORTH REGION
- Isaac Jay Hyde (Chairman)
- Ernest Owusu Bempah
- Emmanuel Asamoah
BONO REGION
- Haruna Mohammed (Chairman)
- Sandra Sarkodee-Addo
- Akwasi Afriyie
BONO EAST
- Rita Asobayire (Chairperson)
- Dr Ernest Owusu Kumih
- Miriam Awurama Duah
AHAFO REGION
- Michael Nketiah (Chairman)
- Emmanuel Senyo
UPPER EAST REGION
- Hajia Safia Mohammed (Chairman)
- Owusu Acheampong
- Alhaji Rashid Salifu COP
UPPER WEST REGION
- Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja (Chairman)
- Eric Ntori
- Daniel Opoku Agyeman
NORTH EAST REGION
- Kwabena Frimpong (Chairman)
- Kamil Abdul-Rahman Yarinaa
- Sulemana Abubakar (Lakulaku)
SAVANNA REGION
- Richard Ahiagba (Chairman)
- Rabi Salifu
- Kwame Twum
NORTHERN REGION
- Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Chairman)
- Mogtar S. Mujtaba
- Dr George Asante
ASHANTI REGION
- Dr Charles Dwamena (Chairman)
- Nana Wiafe
- Elizabeth Agyeman EASTERN REGION
- Henry Nana Boakye, Esq. (Chairman)
- Nana Obiri Boahen, Esq.
- Jennifer Oforiwaa Appiah
CENTRAL REGION (GROUP A)
- Danquah Smith Buttey (Chairman)
- Hajia Ayesha Yussif
- Ninkab King David Nkanbonam
CENTRAL REGION (GROUP B)
- Frank Davies (Chairman)
- Bodja Emmanuel Korsi
- Stephen Forson
GREATER ACCRA REGION (GROUP A)
- Justin Kodua Frimpong (Chairman)
- Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah
- Dr Nyame Baafi
GREATER ACCRA REGION (GROUP B)
- Kate Gyamfua (Chairperson)
- Dr Gladys Norley Ashietey
- Agya-Yaw Nsiah
PRIMARIES IN CONSTUENCIES WITH SITTING MPs
The National Executive Committee has also rescheduled the date for the conduct of the Party’s primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).
The new date for the conduct of the primaries is 20th January, 2024.
Nomination will open on 20th December, 2023, and close on 22nd December, 2023.
The Party said it would soon issue detailed guidelines to govern the conduct of the primaries.
GNA