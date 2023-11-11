NPP to conduct primaries in orphan constituencies December 2

Accra, Nov.11 GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled the conduct of its Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference for Saturday, 2nd December, 2023, to elect the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates in constituencies where the Party has no parliamentary representation-orphan constituencies.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP, stated that the decision was taken by the Party at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The statement said vetting of aspiring parliamentary candidates in the constituencies would take place in the regional capitals from Tuesday, 14th November, 2023, to Thursday, 16th November, 2023.

The statement directed the Regional Executive Committees to communicate to the constituencies and aspiring parliamentary candidates the dates, time and venue for vetting.

The Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference will take place in all orphan constituencies with the exception of the following:

Ketu North Akatsi North Yilo Krobo Jomoro Fomena Bawku Central

The Party has also appointed the following persons as national representatives on the Vetting Committees for the regions:

OTI REGION Salam Mustapha (Chairman) Dr Asiedu Kokro Abdul Taric Bonsu

VOLTA REGION

Alhaji Masawudu Osman (Chairman) Kwadwo Afari Kwame Peter

WESTERN REGION

Alhaji Abdul Aziz Futa (Chairman) Dr Owusu Mensah Lawyer Amo Dartey

WESTERN NORTH REGION

Isaac Jay Hyde (Chairman) Ernest Owusu Bempah Emmanuel Asamoah

BONO REGION

Haruna Mohammed (Chairman) Sandra Sarkodee-Addo Akwasi Afriyie

BONO EAST

Rita Asobayire (Chairperson) Dr Ernest Owusu Kumih Miriam Awurama Duah

AHAFO REGION

Michael Nketiah (Chairman) Emmanuel Senyo

UPPER EAST REGION

Hajia Safia Mohammed (Chairman) Owusu Acheampong Alhaji Rashid Salifu COP

UPPER WEST REGION

Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja (Chairman) Eric Ntori Daniel Opoku Agyeman

NORTH EAST REGION

Kwabena Frimpong (Chairman) Kamil Abdul-Rahman Yarinaa Sulemana Abubakar (Lakulaku)

SAVANNA REGION

Richard Ahiagba (Chairman) Rabi Salifu Kwame Twum

NORTHERN REGION

Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Chairman) Mogtar S. Mujtaba Dr George Asante

ASHANTI REGION

Dr Charles Dwamena (Chairman) Nana Wiafe Elizabeth Agyeman EASTERN REGION Henry Nana Boakye, Esq. (Chairman) Nana Obiri Boahen, Esq. Jennifer Oforiwaa Appiah

CENTRAL REGION (GROUP A)

Danquah Smith Buttey (Chairman) Hajia Ayesha Yussif Ninkab King David Nkanbonam

CENTRAL REGION (GROUP B)

Frank Davies (Chairman) Bodja Emmanuel Korsi Stephen Forson

GREATER ACCRA REGION (GROUP A)

Justin Kodua Frimpong (Chairman) Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah Dr Nyame Baafi

GREATER ACCRA REGION (GROUP B)

Kate Gyamfua (Chairperson) Dr Gladys Norley Ashietey Agya-Yaw Nsiah

PRIMARIES IN CONSTUENCIES WITH SITTING MPs

The National Executive Committee has also rescheduled the date for the conduct of the Party’s primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

The new date for the conduct of the primaries is 20th January, 2024.

Nomination will open on 20th December, 2023, and close on 22nd December, 2023.

The Party said it would soon issue detailed guidelines to govern the conduct of the primaries.

