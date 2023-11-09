NPP remains the best party for development- Bono Regional Minister 

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), Nov. 8, GNA-Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remains the best party in the country to turn the lives of the citizenry with its focus on developmental projects and policies.

Mr Adu-Gyan told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, at Techiman that the just-ended Presidential primary of the party to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general election showed how well the party was united in all its activities and was much poised for power to improve the welfare of the people.

He said the party had so far turned around the lives of the people through most of its social interventions such as the planting for food and jobs, rearing for food and export, one district one factory, one constituency one dollar and the free Senior High School (SHS) policies among others.

He explained that policies such as the free SHS and the Social Security National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) loan guarantor-free system have alternatively changed the lives of the people, particularly parents and guardians who could not afford the educational needs of their children.

“Most children specifically the girl-child who qualify for SHS are now in school, while those who were of no hope to further their education to fulfil their dreams at the tertiary level could now access loans from the student SSNIT loan scheme to pay for their school fees without any struggle,” he added.

He expressed optimism that the new flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would be the greatest president who would continue to close the development gap between the poor and the rich in the country.

“The poor shall continue to enjoy more under the watch of the new president in the years ahead and urged the public to hope in him to continue such noble legacy,” Mr Adu-Gyan said.

The Regional Minister urged Ghanaians to see the need to maintain the NPP in power because it has more to offer to the people in the new government.

