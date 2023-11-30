NPP Primaries: ‘My vision is to be a good servant for development- Aspirant

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu,

Keta (VR) Nov 30, GNA-Mr Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary aspirant for Keta in the Volta Region, has pledged to exhibit good servant leadership skills if he gets the nod of the delegates in the upcoming contest.

He said his next plan would be to work for victory after going through a successful vetting and balloting exercise as required by the party’s constitution.

Mr Lekettey, who is the Keta Constituency Secretary of the party and a National Security Operative member at the Presidency, told the Ghana News Agency that his third position on the ballot paper signified his victory.

“I am courageous, action-oriented with sharp intellectual capacity, political sensibilities, workhorse habit and persistent towards achieving group goals and interests,” he said.

Mr Lekettey promised to focus on developmental projects such as infrastructural projects, education, agriculture, health, sports and others to improve the economic fortunes of the area.

He pledged to utilise his communication and leadership skills and strategic partnership to foster more development in the area.

“There is work to be done and l know what is lacking in the party and the constituency. I am focused to reflect, rebuild and recapture the constituency in the 2024 elections.”

Mr Lekettey appealed to the delegates to give him the nod to propel development for the area.

He remained optimistic that he would win the primaries to unseat Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the NDC Member of Parliament for the area.

The NPP has scheduled the Parliamentary primaries on Saturday, December 2, to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where they have no parliamentary representative.

Mr Lekettey would contest with other aspirants, including Mr Selasi Godwin Teyie and Mr Godknows Blebu, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director for Keta.

