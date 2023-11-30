Media must support the fight against bushfires-GNFS   

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Nov. 30, GNA – The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has called on the media to support the fight against bushfires across the country to ensure that “we all collectively protect our national heritage.”

“Bushfires are worse forms of attacks on nature induced by human beings and destroy all forms of creation: climate, forests, wildlife, river bodies, agricultural lands, and sometimes lives and property.

“Bushfires are a threat to the future survival of mankind, and we need the media, especially rural and community radio and television stations, to join forces with the GNFS to daily broadcast messages to educate the public,” Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) James Owusu-Agyei, GNFS Director in Charge of Rural Fires, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema.

DCFO Owusu-Agyei acknowledged that the media plays a major role in public advocacy campaigns; “the GNFS is therefore appealing to the media to consider the fight against bushfires as a national duty and carry out specific advocacy programmes on both radio and television to support the fire service.”

The 2023–2024 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign, on the theme “Sixty years of GNFS existence: Bushfire prevention is key to sustaining our natural resources and food safety,” was launched on November 23 at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

DCFO Owusu-Agyei, who is also GNFS Director of Rural Fires, renewed an appeal to corporate bodies to support the GNFS campaign with Wellington and Combat Boots, Fire Beaters, Cutlasses, Nose Guards, Motor Bikes and Bicycles, Torchlights, Overalls, Megaphones, and Whistles.

The GNFS Director of Rural Fires also appealed to institutions and the corporate world to come on board the 2023–2024 National Anti-Bushfires Campaign and consider the fight a corporate social responsibility project as bushfires.

As part of the campaign launch, GNFS organized a float through some of the principal streets of Nsawam on November 22 and an inter-basic school quiz, which was won by SDA Junior High School with 64 points, followed by Presby JHS with 62 points, Bishop Ato JHS with 55 points, and Sakyi Agyarkwa JHS with 54 points.

Meanwhile, the GNFS, through the activities of the 2023 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign Committee, would continue with the advocacy and mobilization of resources for all-year-round advocacy.

The committee is chaired by DCFO Owusu-Agyei and includes DCFO Heroie Sekyere-Boakye, GNFS Director Logistics; ACFO Jerry Harding Bruce, Deputy Director Rural Fires; and DOIII George Tetteh, Rural Fires Administration.

Others are; Madam Emeralda Arthur, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency; Mr Koranteng Abrokwa, and Madam Luthia S. Jamal, both from NADMO; Mr Edward Amoah Odame, Ghana Cocoa Board; Mr Prince Anane Agyei, Forestry Commission; Mr Charles Ansong Dankyi, National Insurance Commission; and Mr James Dubik, Ghana Meteo.

The rest are Madam Rosemond Sam, Ministry of Education; Dr Isaac Nunoo Tropenbos Ghana; Mr Abdallah Seidu, Forestry Commission; and Ms Jacqueline Ama Ghartey, Ministry of the Interior.

DCFO Owusu-Agyei said, “GNFS doors are open wide for support. You can donate at the national, regional, and district offices of the GNFS or call, and we will pick up the items. Cheques should be written in the name of the Ghana National Fire Service.

