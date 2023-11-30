Akuapim South to hold farmers’ market on farmers’ day

By Naa Shormei Odonkor,

Aburi (E/R), Nov 30, GNA-The Akuapem South Municipality will hold a farmers’ market during the 2023 Farmers’ Day celebration on Friday, December 1, to allow patrons to patronise fresh farm produce at a more affordable price.

Ms Pepetual Biamah Decker, Akuapem South Municipal Director of Agriculture said the farmers’ market was one of the outstanding activities to be held during this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration to contribute to the empowerment of farmers economically.

Ms Decker, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that nine farmers would be awarded under nine award categories consisting of the overall best farmer, best crops farmer, best livestock farmer and the best youth farmer.

Also, the best female farmer, best non-traditional farmer, best Person Living with a Disability farmer, best processor, best cooperative, best Agriculture Extension Officer and the best Agriculture Supervisor would all be honoured.

She entreated all farmers and residents in the municipality to participate in the celebration as they took advantage of the farmers’ market to sell and buy farm produce at affordable prices.

Every year, Ghana celebrates her farmers on the first Friday in December to acknowledge the tremendous contributions of farmers to improve food security and sustainability.

The national celebration, which would be held in the Western Region is on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

