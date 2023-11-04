NPP Presidential Primaries: Polls end successfully as Vice-President Dr. Bawumia takes lead in provisional results

Accra, Nov. 04, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ended its presidential primaries successfully across the country, with Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, arguably the favourite candidate, taking the lead in the provisional results.

At exactly 2 pm, the Electoral Commission (EC), supervisors of the primaries, brought proceedings to an end, with more than 200, 000 delegates casting their ballots at the various constituencies in the country.

At the Party’s Headquarters in Accra, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong polled 133 votes, Vice-President Dr. Bawumia, 254 votes, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, two votes, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, four votes.

At Bantama, Ohene Agyapong had 404 votes, Dr. Bawumia, 422 votes, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, one vote, and Addai-Nimoh, two votes.

At Effiduase-Asokore, Ohene Agyapong polled 31 votes, Dr. Bawumia, 449 votes, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, zero votes, Addai-Nimoh, one vote.

At Pusiga, Ohene Agyapong had 164, Dr. Bawumia, 294 votes, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, 20 votes, and Addai-Nimoh, 14 votes.

At Kwadaso, Ohene Agyapong had 346 votes, Dr. Bawumia, 586, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, 29, and Addai-Nimoh, one vote.

At Asokwa, Ohene Agyapong polled 379 votes, Dr. Bawumia, 467, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, four, and Addai-Nimoh, two votes.

At Suame, Ohene Agyapong, 74, Dr. Bawumia, 209, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, four, and Addai-Nimoh, one.

At Wassa-Amenfi, Ohene Agyapong, 419, Dr. Bawumia, 620, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, six, and Addai-Nimoh, six.

At Hohoe, Ohene Agyapong, 327, Dr. Bawumia, 266, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, three, and Addai-Nimoh, two.

At Gomoa Central, Ohene Agyapong, 438, Dr. Bawumia, 149, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, two, and Addai-Nimoh, one.

At Kpando, Ohene Agyapong, 245, Dr. Bawumia, 181, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, three, and Addai-Nimoh, two.

At Afadzato South, Ohene Agyapong, 211, Dr. Bawumia, 262, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, zero, and Addai-Nimoh, two.

At Awutu Senya West, Ohene Agyapong, 554, Dr. Bawumia, 397, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, three, and Addai-Nimoh, one.

At Wassa Amenfi West, Ohene Agyapong, 249, Dr. Bawumia, 513, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, 10, Addai-Nimoh, three.

At Asawase, Ohene Agyapong, 225, Dr. Bawumia, 792, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, three, and Addai-Nimoh, one.

