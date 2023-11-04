NPP Flagbearer Race: Voting takes off in Korle Klottey; 1,137 delegates to cast ballot

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Nov 4, GNA – Voting in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race has commenced at the Korle Klottey Constituency within the Greater Accra Region.



Voting at the centre began at 0708 hours.

A total of 1,137 delegates, including the regional executives of the NPP are expected to vote in this constituency.



Two centres have been created (YMCA “A” and YMCA “B”), to fast track the process.

Voting is expected to end at 1400 hours.



The NPP is holding the election in all 275 constituencies across the country to pick a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.



More than 200,000 delegates, including national executives of the Party are expected to cast their ballot for four aspirants.



The four aspirants are: Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the immediate past Food and Agriculture Minister and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong.



GNA



