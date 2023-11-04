Police deployed to NPP headquarters as presidential primary gets underway in Accra

By Edward Acquah/Benjamin Adamafio Commey/Harriet Boateng sarpong/Agnes Ansah

Accra, Nov. 04, GNA – The Ghana Police Service has deployed personnel to the headquarters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to enhance security as the Party commenced its presidential primaries nationwide Saturday morning.

Some 420 delegates, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be voting at the headquarters to elect a flagbearer to lead the Party for the 2024 General Election.

Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a contestant, and other notable figures such as former President John Agyekum Kufour, will also cast their ballots at the headquarters.

The other three contestants are Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh.

In all, over 200, 000 delegates are participating in the primaries in the various constituencies across the country.

Officials of the Electoral Commission (EC), supervisors of the primaries, have set up at the YMCA polling centre in the Korle Klottey Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the area as of 7 am.

A total of 1, 137 delegates, including the NPP Regional Executives, will be voting in this Constituency.

At the Accra College of Education polling centre ‘A’ and ‘B’ in the Ayawaso-West Constituency, voting commenced at exactly 7 am as delegates lined up to exercise their franchise.

There was a heavy police presence with all the agents for the four contesting aspirants also at post when the GNA visited the centres

The mounting of tents for the set up of voting area delayed the start of polls briefly at the Ablekuma West Electoral Area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

