NPP Presidential Primaries: Voting underway at Party Headquarters amid heavy Police presence

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA- Voting has commenced at the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) where the top brass of the Party will be casting their votes in the presidential primaries.

Voting commenced at 0725 hours and expected to close at 1400 hours.

About 420 delegates are expected to cast their votes at the Party’s Headquarters.

They are: The President, Vice President, National Officers, Former President Kuffuor, Chief of Staff, Past National Officers, Directors at Headquarters, Ministers and Deputy Ministers who are not MPs, Members of National Council of Elders, Members of National Council of Patrons.

The agents of the various presidential aspirants are present at the voting Centre to observe proceedings.

There is heavy Police presence at the headquarters, with police officers positioned at vantage points to maintain law and order.

Persons without accreditation are not allowed to enter the voting Centre.

Journalists are not allowed into the voting area, with the police coordinating movement within the area to ensure law and order.

Mr William Yamoah, the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee, said the restrictions were part of the “operational plan” of the Police.

More than 200,000 delegates of the NPP will vote in 277 centres across the country to elect their flag bearer.

The presidential aspirants are: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament MP for Mampong, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture.

GNA



