Newly-elected PSWU executives of FDA–Ashanti promise inclusive leadership

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Nov. 10, GNA – The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) local chapter of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) in the Ashanti Region, has elected new executives to lead the Union for the next four years.

They are Isaac Nimako, Chairman, Isaac Aviah, First Vice-Chairman, Maame Serwaah Addae, Second Vice-Chairperson, Daniel Yaw Geraldo, Secretary, Kofi Owusu Sarpong, Deputy Secretary, and Esther Birago Ampong, Treasurer.

Mr. Geraldo, who spoke on behalf of the new officers, said they would provide an inclusive leadership which would prioritise the concerns and aspirations of members.

“This significant event signifies a fresh start for the FDA Ashanti Region with a focus on transparent, inclusive leadership and unwavering dedication to serving the interests of our members,” he said.

He underscored the profound sense of duty of being elected and affirmed the executives’ unwavering commitment to serving the interests of their members.

Being elected to serve members of the Union, according to Mr. Geraldo, was a compelling call to service and pledged their commitment as executives to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He said they recognised the significance of their roles in advocating for the wellbeing and rights of FDA employees within the Ashanti Region.

They would further ensure that all members have a voice in the decision-making process to promote inclusive environment at the workplace.

This approach fosters unity and collaboration among FDA employees, ensuring that the diverse perspectives and needs of the membership are considered and addressed, pointed out.

Mr. Geraldo, who is also the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the FDA, expressed gratitude to the mother Union for overseeing a transparent and peaceful election process.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

