Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ qualification hopes on the line after 3-0 defeat to AS Mande

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.09, GNA- Ampem Darkoa Ladies suffered a whopping 3-0 defeat to AS Mande in their second group stage game in the CAF Women’s Champions League at the Laurent Pokou stadium on Thursday night.

A hattrick from Oumou Kone saw the Ghanaian side sink to third place in Group B after a poor defensive play.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coming into the game needed a win or draw to go top of the table after securing three points in their first game against AS Far.

Kone was on top of her game right from the start of the game, giving the Ghanaian defense a tough assignment with her superb dribbling skills.

The forward broke the virginity of the game three minutes to end the first half before finding the net in the 71st and 74th minutes to register her second and third.She was adjudged the Most Valuable Player.

The defeat against the Premier League champions would see them battle for a slot to the semi final in their final game against Huracanes on Sunday.GNA

