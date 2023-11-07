New body aims to strengthen rule of law in Africa

By Desmond Davies

London, Nov. 7, GNA – A new organisation that aims to “foster transparency and the respect for the rule of law and to act as an engine for development in Africa has been launched.

The Pan-African Alliance for Transparency and Rule of Law (PATROL-Africa) is the brainchild of Adama Dieng, the Senegalese jurist who was until recently a UN Under Secretary-General and Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide.

A PATROL-Africa concept paper notes: “A growing body of research has shown that economic development in a given country is strongly affected by the quality and independence of its legal institutions, and more broadly by the respect of the rule of law by each individual in the country.

“Current research suggests that the capacity of national institutions to protect property rights, reduce transaction costs, and prevent coercion may be decisive in determining whether economic development takes place or not.

“Nowadays, the one essential ingredient that has been missing in Africa’s quest for development has been justice fair and transparent,” the paper adds.

Mr Dieng, who is PATROL-Africa’s Founding President, is backed by a seven-member Board of Governors, including Gambian Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, Commissioner at the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights; Mohamed Chande Othman, a former Chief Justice of Tanzania; Ben Kioko, a Kenyan who has been a judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights since 2012; and El Hadj Mbodj, professor at the University of Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar, Senegal.

The others are Mbaranga Gasarabwe, a Rwandan diplomat who was the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA); Danièle Hélène Darlan, a former President of the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic; and Ahmed Abaddi from Morocco who is Secretary-General of the Rabita Mohammadia of Ulema.

After a recent virtual board meeting, Mr Dieng told the GNA: “Transparency and the rule of law are fundamental components of state governance.

“They are pursued not at the detriment of human rights and social justice but rather to advance them.

“It is therefore critical for a society truly committed to advance peace to demonstrate its unshakable commitment to transparency and the rule of law.

He added: “Our efforts to advance peace and justice cannot be achieved in a vacuum without institutional, policy and, above all, political will to create an environment to support these ideals.

“Peace can only be realised when pillars of any society are anchored on justice and there is genuine commitment to prevent violence through respect for the rule of law and fundamental rights and freedoms, which is the primary mission of PATROL-Africa.”

Mrs Sallah-Njie, also commenting after the meeting, noted: “Looking at the regressive nature of the rule of law and democratic ideals on the continent in Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Gabon and Sudan, among many others, it is only through transparency and the rule of law that Africa can address current challenges and make a difference in the lives of our people.”

On his part, Mr Othman said: “PATROL-Africa should be innovative to pursue the rule of law and transparency through high impact and low-cost projects and activities, and must strive to be an institution that truly represents the aspirations of all Africans.”

For judge Kioko, “there couldn’t be a better time for an institution like PATROL-Africa to advance the rule of law on the continent”.

He said: “With the stature of its founder and members of the board, I am confident that this new institution can herald a new era for an African-conceived and led institution that will truly make a huge difference in advancing the rule of law in Africa, to ensure the social and economic progress of our people.”

Ms Gasarabwe spoke of the importance and timing of PATROL-Africa, noting: “In the current period where the world is facing profound challenges including climate change, peace and security issues, among others, this couldn’t be a better opportunity to support the social and economic development of the African people through transparency and the rule of law.

“This is the mission of PATROL-Africa. Justice should be seen as a primary tool of development.”

Prof. Abaddi, noted that the “rule of law and cultural progress are intertwined”.

In this regard, he said that apart from the involvement of lawyers, other social and cultural groups such as artists, musicians and writers must be part of the project.

“PATROL-Africa should be able to bring together all these diverse actors together in support of the rule of law, for the good of our people.”

The organisation has temporary headquarters in Dakar, which will ultimately be relocated to another African country as it expands its network across the continent.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

