NDC Parliamentary Candidate-elect pledges to recapture Gomoa Central seat

By James Esuon

Gomoa Abonyi (C/R), Nov. 1, GNA – Mr Kwame Deen Yawson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate-elect for Gomoa Central, has reiterated calls on party faithful to unite and work harder to recapture the seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

He said, “It is only through a united front that the party will rally behind my candidature to defeat the NPP in the constituency.’’

Mr Yawson made the call when he led supporters of the party to undertake a clean-up exercise at Jabez Training Centre at Abonyi in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

He said the NDC was poised to defeat the ruling party and would mobilize resources to win the seat to make the constituency a better place to live.

“The internal elections are over and all camps have been dissolved and it is important for supporters of the party to unite and fight for a common goal,” he stated.

The candidate-elect said as soon as election results were declared, he made efforts to call the defeated candidates to come together and work as a team to move the party forward to recapture the seat.

Mr Yawson appealed to the citizens of Gomoa Central not to make a mistake again but vote massively for the NDC since the ruling party had woefully disappointed them in the areas of development and road infrastructure, which had worsened the plights of the people.

He pledged that if voted as a legislator for Gomoa Central, he would lead efforts to bring infrastructural projects to the area to benefit them and children yet unborn.

Mr Yawson polled 443 votes of the 1,011 total valid votes cast to defeat two candidates, Dr Ebenezer Arthur Duncan, who obtained 242 votes and Dr Madison Adanusa, who bagged 326 votes in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Yawson said that the constituency had suffered for far too long and the time had come for them to change their voting pattern this time for NDC, adding that the party would never disappoint them when voted into office in the 2024 elections.

He promised to work with stakeholders, especially the chiefs and Queen mothers, when voted as MP to help find lasting solution to the many teenage pregnancy cases, which had bedeviled girl child education in the constituency.

