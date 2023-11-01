Develop Tolon as annex for Tamale Tourists — Akilu Sayibu

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Nov. 01, GNA – Chief Akilu Sayibu, the former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority and an aspiring New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Tolon Constituency, has called for the accelerated development of the area.

He said the Tolon constituency was closer to the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, and would help ease the pressure on the regional capital, he said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

According to Chief Sayibu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of The Voiceless Media, it was necessary and important for the government to develop more roads, improve other basic amenities such as the health, water, electricity and sanitation facilities in the constituency.

“Tolon has so much to offer to the Northern Region, but there seems to be a missing link. The problem of our area is mainly about lack of commitment from leadership to meet the development aspirations of our people.

“Our people deserve better, Tolon needs to be developed, and that’s why I see the time to be ripped for a visionary, well-connected, selfless and development-oriented person like me to take the mantle of political leadership to drum home the needed development,” he added.

Chief Akilu called on local and international investors to also turn their attention to the Tolon Constituency to create an alternative place of comfort for all visitors and tourists who visit the region.

He said Tolon was approximately 20 kilometers away from Tamale, and to travel the distance by bicycle was one hour 45 minutes, by car was less than 27 minutes, and by plane at a cruising speed of 750 km / h would be one minute.

The Tolon Constituency plays a host to the Nyankpala campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), one of the premier state-owned universities in the country.

It has large suitable land and rivers for agricultural, recreational, sports and infrastructural development and a youthful population willing and ready to provide the required labour for any legitimate investor.

Against this backdrop, Chief Sayibu, said he would foster a good working relation between the media and the Tolon Constituency, when voted as the Member of Parliament with his background in the media.

“I will take full advantage of the pivotal roles the media plays to promote development, ensure peace and unity, and to also market the development, tourism and investment potentials in the Tolon constituency,” he said.

He gave an assurance that his administration would team up with the relevant stakeholders, technocrats, traditional and religious leaders to produce deliberate strategies outside the usual political space to fast track the development of the constituency.

The Parliamentary Candidate said he would leave no stone unturned in articulating the views, opinions, requests, and the development aspirations of the Tolon constituency if given the mandate.

GNA

