NCCE urges interest in communal labour 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Logba-Alakpeti (V/R), Nov 29, GNA-Mrs. Ellen Amankwa, the Afadzato South District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to Ghanaians to rekindle the communal labour spirit.

She noted that spirit had died down in many communities across the country for reasons she was yet to know.

Mrs Amankwa made the call at Logba-Alakpeti during communal labour organised by the Commission in collaboration with the Community.

The NCCE District Director said communal labour was a civic duty as enshrined in Article 41 (g) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and that everyone ought to partake in such activity.

She also called on them to participate actively in the upcoming district-level elections as it was important just like that of Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

Mrs. Amankwa bemoaned the voter apathy among the populace towards that election; adding that if the trend did not stop it would defeat the essence of introducing the local government system in the country.

She also charged them to be tolerant and law-abiding citizens as these were cardinal to peace and national cohesion.

Ms. Favour Esenam Fudzi, the District Operations Manager of Zoom Lion Company, Afadzato South urged the citizens to stop disposing of hot ashes with fire into the refuse containers.

She said such an act damaged the containers whenever it was due for disposal. Ms. Fudzi also advised the market women to always keep the market clean to avoid diseases because it is the same environment they eat.

Togbe Philip Gablah, on behalf of Togbe Adza Adiaku V of Logba Alakpeti, was very appreciative of the programme and asked NCCE to continue such activities because it was through their eye-opening education on Social Auditing and with the help of the Afadzato South District Assembly that Alakpeti taps are flowing.

Mr. Nestor Amegbletor, the Assemblyman for the Area, thanked NCCE and ZoomLion Company for their initiative and hoped the good look of the streets would remain clean based on the education from both organisations and pledged to ensure the continuity of such activity.

