CCTV Cameras to be installed at the Sunyani Coronation Park

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, Nov. 29, GNA – The Sunyani Coronation Park is to be installed with closed -Circuit Television (CCTV), a video surveillance camera to check troublemakers at the stadium before during and after football matches in Sunyani.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, CEO of Sunyani–based Suncity Radio made the disclosure in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) saying more measures were being explored to ensure that the few troublemakers, who tend to give Sunyani a bad name would be dealt with accordingly to serve as deterrent to others.

He insisted that nothing can shadowy the love for football in the Bono Regional Capital adding that together with friends the Project Implementation Committee were going to ensure that CCTV Cameras are fixed at the Sunyani Coronation Park, to be effectively manned by a Police Officer on match days, to make it extremely difficult for anyone to misbehave by distracting any activity or abusing the law.

Mr. Antwi, said the installation of Cameras and other smart gadgets would take a couple of days for completion and believes, would go a long way to prove to the football fraternity that football is everything for the people of Sunyani.

” Few people want to see us happy and would do everything to tarnish our name. The last few weeks have been unbelievable for the people, and we want to keep enjoying our football. We are going to stop hooliganism once-and-for-all’ he said.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has ordered a temporary ban on Bofoakwa Tano FC from using the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue with immediate effect.

This decision became necessary due to the unfortunate incidents that occurred after the week 11 match between Bofoakwa Tano FC and Nsoatreman FC which was played on Sunday November 19, this year.

Coronation Park is a multi-use stadium in Sunyani, capable of holding 5,000 people. It is used mostly for football matches and is the home stadium of Bofoakwa Tano and Brong-Ahafo United.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

