National House of Chiefs supports flood victims

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Kumasi Nov. 17, GNA – The National House of Chiefs (NHC) has donated an amount of GHC100,000.00 to support flood victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

A statement issued by Mr Stephen Owusu, the Public Relations Officer of the House, said the amount was presented by the President of the House, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, at a short ceremony at the studios of Peace FM in Accra.

The statement said Ogyeahoho Gyebi praised the media for bringing the plight of the affected people to the attention of all Ghanaians, and said the donation was the widow’s mite of the chiefs, to help alleviate some of the sufferings of the people in the affected communities.

It said members of the House were in constant touch with their colleagues in the affected areas and were praying that things would normalise soon to enable the people go about their normal duties.

The President of the House was accompanied by Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, Breman Asikumahene and Nana Mprah Besumuna III, Krachiwura, together with Mr Anthony Yeboah Tabiri, Registrar of the House.

GNA

